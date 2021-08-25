RAI Finance (RAI) Market Cap Reaches $33.99 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $33.99 million and $5.47 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00126093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00159129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,213.12 or 1.00303305 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.59 or 0.01052883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.96 or 0.06581069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

