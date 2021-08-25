Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.22) Per Share

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rallybio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will earn ($4.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

RLYB has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

RLYB opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

