RAMP 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.47 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $117.41 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.00777104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00099382 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,923,359 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

