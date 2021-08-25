Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.06. 145,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,268,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Range Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

