Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

