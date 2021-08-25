Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Shares of RPD opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,539 shares of company stock worth $6,554,510. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

