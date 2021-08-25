Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $57.73 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,539 shares of company stock worth $6,554,510. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

