Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $34.94

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $163.93 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rarible has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $34.94 or 0.00072151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00781734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00100673 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,692,151 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

