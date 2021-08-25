Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $53,516.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,011.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.37 or 0.06595158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.06 or 0.01324301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00363809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00130193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00642090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.90 or 0.00336456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.31 or 0.00333217 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.