Raymond James Analysts Give Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) a C$13.50 Price Target

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) received a C$13.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDT. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.32.

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.73. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$5.92 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$496.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

