Raymond James Increases Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target to C$5.00

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.03. 170,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,199. The stock has a market cap of C$173.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.02. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$2.27 and a 1-year high of C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

