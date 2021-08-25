Raymond James Upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to “Strong-Buy”

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.90. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Okta by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Okta by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.