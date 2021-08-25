RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce sales of $34.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

RBB stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

