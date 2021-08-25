RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce sales of $34.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%.
RBB stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $25.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 261.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
