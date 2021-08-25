RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Given Market Perform Rating at Lake Street Capital

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

RNWK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 225,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 108,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.