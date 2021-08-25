Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,307,498. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

