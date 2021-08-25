Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hyatt Hotels (H)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) recently:

8/20/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/17/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

8/16/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $76.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Hyatt Hotels had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of H traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,373,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

