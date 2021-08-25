Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $174.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $192.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $173.45. The stock had a trading volume of 238,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,792. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.85.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 153.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,795.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

