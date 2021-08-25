Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) recently:

8/24/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $417.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $386.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a C$415.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $385.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $395.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.12. 21,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $378.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

