Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agilent Technologies (A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $157.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 58,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $7,994,954 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.