Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bechtle (BC8)

Bechtle (ETR: BC8) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/13/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/12/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/12/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/12/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €194.00 ($228.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/12/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €172.00 ($202.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/26/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/21/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/20/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/7/2021 – Bechtle was given a new €192.00 ($225.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €61.38 ($72.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bechtle AG has a 52 week low of €57.88 ($68.09) and a 52 week high of €127.13 ($149.57). The company has a 50-day moving average of €150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 35.75.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

