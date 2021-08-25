Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five Below (FIVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) in the last few weeks:

8/23/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $271.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

8/16/2021 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

7/6/2021 – Five Below had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.69. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $234.47. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Five Below Inc alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.