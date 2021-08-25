Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CWYUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.03. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

