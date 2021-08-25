ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $118,195.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $98.49 million and $118,195.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,942.32 or 0.99782867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.01 or 0.00528058 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.42 or 0.00883650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00359068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004794 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

