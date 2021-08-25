RedFOX Labs Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $84.47 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00322177 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00142552 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00181808 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.