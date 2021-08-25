Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,280 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.16. 1,533,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.