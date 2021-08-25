Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,294 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 1,777.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,470. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

A number of research firms have commented on DAVA. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

