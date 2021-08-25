Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 506 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $432.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,774. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $433.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

