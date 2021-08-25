Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freed Investment Group raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% in the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 697,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,347.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249,213 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 238,480 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,364,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 135,886 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.77. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

