Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF comprises about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter.

NURE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. 14,664 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.32.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.