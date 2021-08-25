Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,666 ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000. ProShares Ultra Health Care accounts for about 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of ProShares Ultra Health Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $106.66. 5,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $108.60.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

