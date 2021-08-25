Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 897.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

