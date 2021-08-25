Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 325 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,375. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.27. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.16.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,709 shares of company stock worth $169,495,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.