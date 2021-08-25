Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.