Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.77. 5,451,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,039. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

