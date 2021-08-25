Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,546,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 866,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,917,000 after acquiring an additional 164,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. 58,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,943. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $63.98.

