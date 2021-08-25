Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,469 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $23,158,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $29,846,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.13. 367,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,453. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

