Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $2.83 Million in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.71% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.