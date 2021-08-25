Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.82 Million in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000. ProShares Ultra Health Care makes up approximately 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.79% of ProShares Ultra Health Care as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXL. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RXL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.66. 5,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.72.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

