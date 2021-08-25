Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $6.77 Million in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 199,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF comprises about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

Shares of BATS:NURE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. 14,664 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32.

