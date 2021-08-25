Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $8.24 Million in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000. Renaissance IPO ETF makes up 1.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Renaissance IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,659,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,259.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 85,115 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 98,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,952. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92.

