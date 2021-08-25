Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.63. 3,258,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,054. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $413.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

