Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Principal Millennials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter.

GENY stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. 1,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.04. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $67.87.

