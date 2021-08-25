Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $6.70 Million Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.48. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.77. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

