Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 3.07% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,248.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. WBI Investments raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $116.06.

