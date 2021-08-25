Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF makes up about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 3.07% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

XHS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,004. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $116.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.