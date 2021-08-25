Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 148,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $108.46. 3,356,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,708. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.