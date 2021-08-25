Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.87. The company had a trading volume of 586,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $489.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

