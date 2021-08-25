Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 29,822 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,822 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.80. 20,389,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,603,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $375.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

