Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 714 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.74. The stock had a trading volume of 290,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.40. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

