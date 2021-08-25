Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,923 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 81,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,667.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.18. 31,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

